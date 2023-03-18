Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 288 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $311.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $328.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.