Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %
LW opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
