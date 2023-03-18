Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.0 %

LW opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.30 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

