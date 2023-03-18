Symmetry Partners LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,486,000 after buying an additional 1,039,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after buying an additional 678,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gentex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Down 1.1 %

Gentex stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.