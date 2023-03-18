Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,072 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Bio-Techne by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 50,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada grew its position in Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Citigroup raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

