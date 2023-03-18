Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.