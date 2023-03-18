Symmetry Partners LLC Has $245,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

BG opened at $92.11 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

