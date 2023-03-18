Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 711 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 715,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $61.29 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.