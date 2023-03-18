Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 17,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 217,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.34.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.