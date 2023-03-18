Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.02. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 238,909 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

