Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

