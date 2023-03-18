Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDW opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

