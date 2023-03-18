Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter.

HYT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

