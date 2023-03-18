Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

