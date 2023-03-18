Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $60,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $5,502,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NYSE IRM opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

