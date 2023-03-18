Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading 4.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $43.00. 143,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 444,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $465.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

