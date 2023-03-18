TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 98,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 181,851 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter worth about $267,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 48,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 9.8% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.