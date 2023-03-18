Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,586,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 5,372,469 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

