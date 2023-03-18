Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 555,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 635,414 shares.The stock last traded at $20.94 and had previously closed at $21.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.