Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $239.00 to $237.00. The stock had previously closed at $198.17, but opened at $191.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Five Below shares last traded at $194.69, with a volume of 181,990 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FIVE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

