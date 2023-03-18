Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,713 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $12.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PHAR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a market cap of $706.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.