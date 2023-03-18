Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

