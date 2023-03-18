NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 481,050 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $870.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.20 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 53.82%. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.