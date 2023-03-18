Insider Buying: Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,620 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02.

On Friday, February 10th, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTLD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

