Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $11,986,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 9,771.0% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 282,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 279,451 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 23,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

