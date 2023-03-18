Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

