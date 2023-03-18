Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.