Symmetry Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

