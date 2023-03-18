Symmetry Partners LLC Has $377,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

