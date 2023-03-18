Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.