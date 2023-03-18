Symmetry Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 305,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

