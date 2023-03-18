Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Post by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,054,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Post by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 391,944 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Post by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

