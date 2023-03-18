Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

