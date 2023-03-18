Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 689 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 197.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

