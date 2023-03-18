Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 198.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $495,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $654.94 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $711.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $663.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.94.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

