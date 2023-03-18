Symmetry Partners LLC Has $352,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

American Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

