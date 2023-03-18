Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 721 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $68.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04.

