Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 296 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

