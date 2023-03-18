Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 635 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.47.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

