Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 9,167 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Antero Resources by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 25.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of AR opened at $21.69 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

