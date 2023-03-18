Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.19 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

