West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $329.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

