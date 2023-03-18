151 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 165 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.47.

SIVB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.52 and a 200 day moving average of $275.30. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

