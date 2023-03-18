Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $38,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.