211 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Bought by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 0.6 %

FMC stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

