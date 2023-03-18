Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 968 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
