Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $37.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

