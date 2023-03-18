Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 169 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 37.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $190.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $254.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.94 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.81.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

