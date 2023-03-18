HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

