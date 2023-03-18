Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 760 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

