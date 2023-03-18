Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

